

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (AMBC) announced, for the three months ended December 31, 2017, the company expects results to be between a net loss of $57 million and net income of $12 million. Total revenues are expected to be between $170 million and $199 million.



The company also announced that the Commissioner of Insurance for the State of Wisconsin, as rehabilitator of the Segregated Account, declared an effective date for the Second Amended Plan of Rehabilitation for the Segregated Account of February 12, 2018, and advised that the Eligibility Distribution Record Date shall be February 5, 2018.



