

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - An Amtrak train carrying 147 people collided with a parked CSX goods train in South Carolina, killing two Amtrak employees and injuring scores of people.



The train was traveling from New York and heading for Miami when it collided with the CSX train in Pine Ridge around 2:35 am local time.



According to Fox News, South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster said at a news conference, 'It appears to me that the CSX train was the track it was supposed to be on. It appears Amtrak was on the wrong track. That's what it appears to me.'



Amtrak said the train's lead engine derailed as did some passenger cars that was carrying eight crew members and about 139 passengers on board.



The Amtrak train's engineer, Michael Kempf and conductor Michael Cell, both of them were traveling in the first car of the train, died in the crash.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX