

HAMAMATSU (dpa-AFX) - Suzuki Motor Corp. (SZKMF.PK, SZKMY.PK) reported that its net income attributable to owners of the parent increased by 23.2% to 164.3 billion yen for the period (1 April - 31 December 2017) from prior year. Net income per share was 357.58 yen compared to 302.20 yen. Operating income increased by 55.3% to 259.8 billion yen mainly owing to improvement in profit in Japan, Asia, and Europe.



For the period (April 2017 to December 2017), consolidated net sales increased by 21.0% to 2.7 trillion yen compared to the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year. The Japanese domestic net sales increased by 7.5% to 780.0 billion year-on-year. The overseas net sales increased by 27.4% to 2.0 trillion yen. The net sales of the automobile business increased by 20.9% to 2.5 trillion yen. In the motorcycle business, the net sales increased by 26.4% to 181.0 billion yen.



With respect to the forecasts for the consolidated operating results, the company said, since the future outlook such as the exchange rate is unclear, they remain unchanged from the previous forecasts.



