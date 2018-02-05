

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Yamaha Motor Co. (YAMHF.PK) reported that its net income to owners of the parent increased 33.7% to 49.6 billion yen for the period (April 1 to December 31, 2017) from last year. Net income per share was 264.57 yen compared to 197.61 yen. Operating income increased 11% to 41.5 billion yen.



For the period (April to December 2017), net sales, including the impact of foreign currency fluctuations, rose 6.6% year-over-year to 328.7 billion yen.



The company said its previous forecasts for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2018 remain unchanged.



