

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Prudential Financial, Inc. company (PRU) announced Monday that Prudential Insurance Company of America or PICA and Scottish Widows Limited, a subsidiary of Lloyds Banking Group plc, agreed to their first-ever longevity reinsurance agreement.



PICA has assumed the longevity risk for approximately $1.8 billion or about 1.3 billion pounds of annuity liabilities held by Scottish Widows.



David Lang, Prudential's lead negotiator for this transaction, said, 'With our new partnership, Scottish Widows attains more flexibility for managing longevity risk, trusting that, with PICA, it has chosen a strong counterparty with shared values and a long-term commitment to the longevity risk transfer business.'



Amy Kessler, Prudential's head of longevity reinsurance, added, 'The insurer and reinsurer market continues to expand and evolve, and we expect 2018 to continue recent growth trends as managing risk capital becomes increasingly impactful. We are proud that Scottish Widows has chosen to use Prudential's innovative longevity risk transfer solutions and benefit from our ability to keep up with surging demand from the U.K. and globally.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX