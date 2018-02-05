

+----------------------------------+-------------------------------------------+ |1a. Identity of the issuer or the | | |underlying issuer of existing | Travis Perkins PLC | |shares to which voting rights are | | |attached(ii): | | +----------------------------------+-------------------------------------------+ |1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an 'X'| |if appropriate) | +--------------------------------------------------------------+---------------+ |Non-UK issuer | | +--------------------------------------------------------------+---------------+ |2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with | |an 'X') | +--------------------------------------------------------------+---------------+ |An acquisition or disposal of voting rights | X | +--------------------------------------------------------------+---------------+ |An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments | | +--------------------------------------------------------------+---------------+ |An event changing the breakdown of voting rights | | +--------------------------------------------------------------+---------------+ |Other (please specify)(iii): | | +--------------------------------------------------------------+---------------+ |3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation(iv) | +----------------------------------+-------------------------------------------+ |Name |OppenheimerFunds, Inc. | +----------------------------------+-------------------------------------------+ |City and country of registered |225 Liberty Street, New York, New York, | |office (if applicable) |10281, United States | +----------------------------------+-------------------------------------------+ |4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)(v) | +----------------------------------+-------------------------------------------+ |Name | | +----------------------------------+-------------------------------------------+ |City and country of registered | | |office (if applicable) | | +----------------------------------+-------------------------------------------+ |5. Date on which the threshold was|31 January 2018 | |crossed or reached(vi): | | +----------------------------------+-------------------------------------------+ |6. Date on which issuer notified |02 February 2018 | |(DD/MM/YYYY): | | +----------------------------------+-------------------------------------------+ |7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation | +------------------+--------------+----------------+----------+----------------+ | | % of voting | % of voting | | | | | rights | rights through | Total of |Total number of | | | attached to | financial |both in % |voting rights of| | |shares (total | instruments | (8.A + |issuer(vii) | | | of 8. A) |(total of 8.B 1 | 8.B) | | | | | + 8.B 2) | | | +------------------+--------------+----------------+----------+----------------+ |Resulting | | | | | |situation on the | | | | | |date on which | 4.91% | | 4.91% | 251,994,708 | |threshold was | | | | | |crossed or reached| | | | | +------------------+--------------+----------------+----------+----------------+ |Position of | | | | | |previous | | | | | |notification (if | | | | | | | | | | | |applicable) | | | | | +------------------+--------------+----------------+----------+----------------+



+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ | | |8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the | |threshold was crossed or reached(viii) | +------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |A: Voting rights attached to shares | +--------------+-------------------------------+-------------------------------+ |Class/type of |Number of voting rights(ix) |% of voting rights | |shares +---------------+---------------+---------------+---------------+ | | Direct | Indirect | Direct | Indirect | |ISIN code (if | | | | | |possible) | (Art 9 of | (Art 10 of | (Art 9 of | (Art 10 of | | | Directive | Directive | Directive | Directive | | | 2004/109/EC) | 2004/109/EC) | 2004/109/EC) | 2004/109/EC) | | | (DTR5.1) | (DTR5.2.1) | (DTR5.1) | (DTR5.2.1) | +--------------+---------------+---------------+---------------+---------------+ |GB0007739609 | |12,381,080 | |4.91% | +--------------+---------------+---------------+---------------+---------------+ | | | | | | +--------------+---------------+---------------+---------------+---------------+ |SUBTOTAL 8. A | 12,381,080 | 4.91% | +--------------+-------------------------------+-------------------------------+



+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive | |2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a)) | +---------------+----------+---------------+------------------------+----------+ | | | |Number of voting rights | | |Type of |Expiration|Exercise/ |that may be acquired if |% of | |financial |date(x) |Conversion |the instrument is |voting | |instrument | |Period(xi) | |rights | | | | |exercised/converted. | | +---------------+----------+---------------+------------------------+----------+ | | | | | | +---------------+----------+---------------+------------------------+----------+ |SUBTOTAL 8. B 1| | | +---------------+------------------------+----------+



+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. | |13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b)) | +--------------+----------+--------------+----------------+----------+---------+ |Type of |Expiration|Exercise/ |Physical or cash|Number of |% of | |financial |date(x) |Conversion | |voting |voting | |instrument | |Period (xi) |settlement(xii) |rights |rights | +--------------+----------+--------------+----------------+----------+---------+ | | | | | | | +--------------+----------+--------------+----------------+----------+---------+ |SUBTOTAL 8.B.2 | | | +----------------+----------+---------+



+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification | |obligation (please mark the | | | |applicable box with an 'X') | +-----------------------------------------------------------+------------------+ |Person subject to the notification obligation is not | | |controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does | X | |not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or | | |indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer(xiii) | | +-----------------------------------------------------------+------------------+ |Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the | | |voting rights and/or the | | |financial instruments are effectively held starting with | | |the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity(xiv| | |)(please add additional rows as necessary) | | +--------+-------------------+--------------------+---------+------------------+ | |% of voting rights | % of voting rights | | | |if it equals or is | through financial | Total of both if it equals | |Name(xv)| higher than the | instruments if it | or is higher than the | | | notifiable |equals or is higher | notifiable threshold | | | threshold |than the notifiable | | | | | threshold | | +--------+-------------------+--------------------+----------------------------+ | | | | | +--------+-------------------+--------------------+----------------------------+ | | | | | +--------+-------------------+--------------------+----------------------------+ | | | | | +--------+-------------------+--------------------+----------------------------+ | | | | | +--------+-------------------+--------------------+----------------------------+



+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |10. In case of proxy voting, please identify: | +----------------------------+-------------------------------------------------+ |Name of the proxy holder | | +----------------------------+-------------------------------------------------+ |The number and % of voting | | |rights held | | +----------------------------+-------------------------------------------------+ |The date until which the | | |voting rights will be held | | +----------------------------+-------------------------------------------------+



+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |11. Additional information(xvi) | +------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |OppenheimerFunds, Inc. ('OFI') is a registered investment advisor with the | |U.S. SEC. Its ultimate parent company, Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance | |Company, qualifies for disaggregation under FSA regulations. The shares of the| |issuer are held by investment accounts managed by OFI and its wholly owned | |subsidiaries, OFI Global Institutional Inc. and OFI Advisors, LLC. | +------------------------------------------------------------------------------+



+-------------------+----------------------------------------------------------+ |Place of completion|225 Liberty Street, New York, New York, 10281, United | | |States | +-------------------+----------------------------------------------------------+ |Date of completion |02 February 2018 | +-------------------+----------------------------------------------------------+



