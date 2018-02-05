sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 05.02.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 577 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

99,34 Euro		-1,37
-1,36 %
WKN: 852812 ISIN: US92220P1057 Ticker-Symbol: VNM 
Aktie:
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
99,89
100,21
16:07
99,79
100,21
16:03
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS INC
VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS INC99,34-1,36 %