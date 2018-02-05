

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Varian (VAR) said that it has acquired privately-held Mobius Medical Systems, a leader in radiation oncology Quality Assurance or QA software.



The integration of additional QA tools into the Varian ecosystem will allow advanced QA processes to be more seamlessly combined into treatment workflows. Additionally, Varian also can ensure that QA methods advance at the same time as Varian introduces new treatment techniques.



Mobius3D performs 3D dose verification for patient plans, supports verification checks throughout the entire clinical process for IMRT and VMAT, and includes modular staged testing to reinforce the confidence of the medical physicist in the patient plan and treatment delivery.



