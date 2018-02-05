

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Macerich Co. (MAC) released earnings for fourth quarter that fell compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line came in at $155.59 million, or $1.03 per share. This was lower than $180.63 million, or $1.17 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter fell 5.6% to $256.74 million. This was down from $272.00 million last year.



Macerich Co. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $155.59 Mln. vs. $180.63 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -13.9% -EPS (Q4): $1.03 vs. $1.17 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -12.0% -Revenue (Q4): $256.74 Mln vs. $272.00 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -5.6%



