

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Fidelity National Information Services (FIS) released earnings for its fourth quarter that rose from last year.



The company said its bottom line climbed to $458 million, or $1.36 per share. This was up from $377 million, or $1.14 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.34 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter fell 5.3% to $2.33 billion. This was down from $2.46 billion last year.



Fidelity National Information Services earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $458 Mln. vs. $377 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 21.5% -EPS (Q4): $1.36 vs. $1.14 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 19.3% -Analysts Estimate: $1.34 -Revenue (Q4): $2.33 Bln vs. $2.46 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -5.3%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $5.10 to $5.30



