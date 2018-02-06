

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) said it increased its fiscal year 2018 sales and earnings per share guidance based on stronger operational performance, increased share repurchases and the favorable impact of the Tax Act.



Total Emerson net sales are now expected to be up 11 to 13 percent with underlying sales up 5 to 7 percent excluding a 6 percent impact from acquisitions, divestitures and currency translation. Prior guidance was net sales up 8 to 10 percent and underlying sales up 4 to 6 percent. Automation Solutions guidance is increased to 18 to 20 percent net sales growth with underlying sales up 6 to 8 percent. Commercial & Residential Solutions guidance is increased to 1 to 3 percent net sales growth with underlying sales up 4 to 6 percent.



The company increased its fiscal year 2018 GAAP earnings per share guidance to $3.05 to $3.15 from prior guidance of $2.66 to $2.86. Previously, the company also provided adjusted earnings per share guidance of $2.75 to $2.95 which excluded ($0.09) of total estimated charges related to Valves & Controls first year acquisition accounting and a tax-related loss from the divestiture of the ClosetMaid business. Actual results for these two charges totaled ($0.07) in the quarter, which were offset by the net tax benefit related to adoption of the Tax Act. Therefore, the company is providing updated earnings per share guidance on a GAAP basis only.



Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $3.00 per share for fiscal year 2018. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



December trailing three month underlying orders were up 7 percent and the Company expects orders to trend in a range of 5 to 10 percent for the remainder of the year.



