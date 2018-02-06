

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Cummins Inc. (CMI) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that rose from last year.



The company said its bottom line rose to $503 million, or $3.03 per share. This was higher than $378 million, or $2.25 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.67 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 21.8% to $5.48 billion. This was up from $4.50 billion last year.



Cummins Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $503 Mln. vs. $378 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 33.1% -EPS (Q4): $3.03 vs. $2.25 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 34.7% -Analysts Estimate: $2.67 -Revenue (Q4): $5.48 Bln vs. $4.50 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 21.8%



