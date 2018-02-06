

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - The Austrian Federal Competition Authority approved the planned merger of Vonovia SE and BUWOG AG on 5 February 2018. The German Federal Cartel Office already gave its approval on 25 January 2018.



The approval of both competition authorities is a condition precedent for the completion of the voluntary public takeover offer to the shareholders and holders of convertible bonds of BUWOG.



Vonovia is offering the BUWOG shareholders a cash consideration of 29.05 euros per BUWOG share.



Vonovia is offering the holders of BUWOG convertible bonds EUR 115,753.65 in cash during the initial acceptance period for each convertible bond with a nominal value of EUR 100,000. During the additional acceptance period Vonovia will offer a reduced offer price of EUR 93,049.33 for each convertible bond in accordance with market practice.



