

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Progressive said that it plans to hire more than 7,500 people in 2018. Positions include IT and analyst roles, corporate functions, and customer care and claims roles.



It is expected that 725 jobs will be filled in Austin, TX; 1,300 jobs in Cleveland, OH; 900 jobs in Colorado Springs, CO; 350jobs in Phoenix, AZ, 325 jobs in Sacramento, CA; 1,300 jobs in Tampa, FL.



Progressive recently decided it would no longer ask applicants about their salary history.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX