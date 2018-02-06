

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - USANA Health Sciences (USNA) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that rose compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line totaled $26.94 million, or $1.11 per share. This was higher than $21.88 million, or $0.87 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.00 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 8.0% to $273.11 million. This was up from $252.90 million last year.



USANA Health Sciences earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $26.94 Mln. vs. $21.88 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 23.1% -EPS (Q4): $1.11 vs. $0.87 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 27.6% -Analysts Estimate: $1.00 -Revenue (Q4): $273.11 Mln vs. $252.90 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 8.0%



