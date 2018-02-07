

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - GameStop Corp. (GME), a video game, consumer electronics and wireless services retailer, announced Tuesday that Michael Mauler has been appointed as the company's new Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Mauler, 56, will also join GameStop's Board of Directors.



He has been with the company for more than 16 years. He previously served as Executive Vice President and President of International, which consists of nearly 2,000 retail stores operating under the GameStop, EB Games, Micromania and Zing Pop Culture brands.



Mauler has led the International division's business and diversification initiatives since being appointed to the role in January of 2010, including launching the Company's global Collectibles business in 2014.



Prior to joining GameStop, he held various senior management positions for Baxter Healthcare, Dade Behring and Fisher Scientific, where he led operations for 22 countries.



Dan DeMatteo, Executive Chairman, said, 'Mike has been part of the GameStop senior leadership team for many years, where he has played an integral role in creating and driving the blueprint of our diversification strategy, successfully managing our international operations, and growing our core business segments.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX