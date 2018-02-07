

FUCHU (dpa-AFX) - Mazda Motor Corp. (MZDAF.PK) reported net income attributable to owners of the parent of 84.9 billion yen for the nine months ended December 31, 2017 compared to 79.9 billion yen, previous year. Net income per share was 139.77 yen compared to 133.70 yen.



Nine-month net sales were 2.55 trillion yen compared to 2.35 trillion yen, a year ago. The company said the increase of 8.5% reflects the impact of yen's depreciation and others.



As a result of revising the exchange rate assumptions to the prevailing level and reflecting the change in sales environment into the forecast, Mazda Motor has revised the consolidated financial forecast for the fiscal year ending March 2018. The company now expects: net income to owners of the parent 100.0 billion yen; and net sales of 3.5 trillion yen. Previously, the company projected attributable net income of 100 billion yen and net sales of 3.35 trillion yen.



