

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Apollo Investment Corp. (AINV) reported that its earnings per share for its third fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2017 declined to $0.03 from $0.05 last year.



Net Investment Income was $33.97 million, down from $36.35 million in the previous year.



Total Investment Income for the quarter declined to $64.75 million from $68.07 million last year.



On February 6, 2018, the Board of Directors declared a distribution of $0.15 per share, payable on April 12, 2018 to shareholders of record as of March 27, 2018.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX