

RUEIL-MALMAISON (dpa-AFX) - French construction giant Vinci (VCISY.PK), Wednesday reported full-year 2017 net income of 2.75 billion euros or $4.91 euro per share, up from 2.51 billion euros or 4.48 euro per share last year.



Net income for the year excluding non-recurring tax was 2.74 billion euros or 4.89 euro per share, up from 2.38 billion euros or 4.24 euro per share last year.



Revenues for the year were 40.25 billion euros, up 5.7 percent from 38.07 billion euros last year.



The company reported strong increase in passenger numbers at VINCI Airports, which was up 12.4 percent and good momentum in heavy-vehicle traffic at VINCI Autoroutes.



VINCI's Chairman and CEO Xavier Huillard said 'In Contracting, there was a return to growth for both revenue and order intake in France. That was accompanied by an improvement in operating margins in the sectors that had been most badly affected by the recession. The Group also carried out a number of acquisitions to develop its international presence, particularly at VINCI Energies.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX