

MOUNTAIN VIEW (dpa-AFX) - Tech retail giant Best Buy is now offering $200 and $100 discount for Pixel 2 XL and Pixel 2, respectively, with a monthly installment plan on Verizon.



Usually it costs $27.08 per month for the 64GB Pixel 2, however, including the $100 off, the payment will come down to $22.91. Meanwhile, the monthly installment price plan for Pixel 2 XL 64GB version will come down to $35.41 per month from $27.07 per month after the $200 discount. For 128GB models, add about $4/month to the price.



The deal is only valid if the phone is purchased at Best Buy in-store or online and activated on Verizon with a monthly installment plan. The deal is expected to be available only for a limited time.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX