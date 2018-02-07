

BROOKFIELD (dpa-AFX) - Fiserv Inc. (FISV) released a profit for its fourth quarter that rose from last year.



The company said its bottom line rose to $300 million, or $1.41 per share. This was higher than $254 million, or $1.16 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.38 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 6.3% to $1.52 billion. This was up from $1.43 billion last year.



Fiserv Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $300 Mln. vs. $254 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 18.1% -EPS (Q4): $1.41 vs. $1.16 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 21.6% -Analysts Estimate: $1.38 -Revenue (Q4): $1.52 Bln vs. $1.43 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 6.3%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $6.05 to $6.30



