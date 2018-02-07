

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Rayonier Inc. (RYN) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that rose compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line came in at $25.4 million, or $0.20 per share. This was up from $5.7 million, or $0.05 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.09 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 22.9% to $186.3 million. This was up from $151.6 million last year.



Rayonier Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $25.4 Mln. vs. $5.7 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 345.6% -EPS (Q4): $0.20 vs. $0.05 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 300% -Analysts Estimate: $0.09 -Revenue (Q4): $186.3 Mln vs. $151.6 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 22.9%



