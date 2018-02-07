

SPRINGFIELD (dpa-AFX) - O'Reilly Automotive Inc. (ORLY) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that rose compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line rose to $302.32 million, or $3.52 per share. This was higher than $246.03 million, or $2.59 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.77 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 4.3% to $2.19 billion. This was up from $2.10 billion last year.



O'Reilly Automotive Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $302.32 Mln. vs. $246.03 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 22.9% -EPS (Q4): $3.52 vs. $2.59 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 35.9% -Analysts Estimate: $2.77 -Revenue (Q4): $2.19 Bln vs. $2.10 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 4.3%



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $3.55 to $3.65 Full year EPS guidance: $15.10 to $15.20 Full year revenue guidance: $9.4 to $9.6 Bln



