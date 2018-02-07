

SPRINGFIELD (dpa-AFX) - O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (ORLY) announced the company's leadership succession plan. Effective May 8, 2018, Greg Johnson will be promoted to Chief Executive Officer and Co-President, and Jeff Shaw will be promoted to Chief Operating Officer and Co-President.



Greg Henslee, who currently serves as the company's CEO, has been nominated as Executive Vice Chairman of the Board and will serve in that role subject to his election as a director at O'Reilly's upcoming Annual Shareholders' Meeting in May. David O'Reilly will remain in his role as Executive Chairman of the Board.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX