

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crown Holdings Inc. (CCK) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that climbed compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line rose to $106 million, or $0.79 per share. This was higher than $99 million, or $0.71 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.79 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 13.0% to $2.17 billion. This was up from $1.92 billion last year.



Crown Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $106 Mln. vs. $99 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 7.1% -EPS (Q4): $0.79 vs. $0.71 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 11.3% -Analysts Estimate: $0.79 -Revenue (Q4): $2.17 Bln vs. $1.92 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 13.0%



