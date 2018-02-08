

CINCINNATI (dpa-AFX) - Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) will cut hundreds of factory jobs in Kansas City and Iowa City and move work to a plant being built in West Virginia, according to reports.



The company reportedly told workers at a Kansas City, Kan., dish-soap factory that the plant, which employs about 280, will close by the end of 2020. P&G also announced plans to cut 500 jobs making hair products and body wash at an Iowa City, Iowa, plant, leaving 100 jobs intact. Two other Iowa City sites that employ about 600 workers will remain.



The work will shift to an almost-completed factory in Tabler Station, W.Va., set to open later this year. The additional work means the factory will employ 900 by 2020, up from the 700 previously announced.



P&G also will move chemicals production from Kansas City to a chemicals plant near its Cincinnati headquarters.



