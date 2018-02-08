

DUESSELDORF (dpa-AFX) - Gerresheimer AG announced that Christian Fischer, Chairman of the Management Board, will leave the company with immediate effect. Fischer has asked for an amicable premature termination of his services due to personal reasons.



Gerresheimer clarified that this decision is not based on diverging views regarding the strategy or business performance of the company. The Supervisory Board has accepted such request.



In September 2017, Christian Fischer assumed the responsibility as CEO, succeeding Uwe Röhrhoff.



The company said it will be managed by the remaining three board members until a new CEO has been appointed. The company's CFO Rainer Beaujean will assume the function of Speaker of the Management Board for the interim period. Andreas Sch?tte continues to lead the Plastics & Devices Division. Lukas Burkhardt has taken over responsibility for the Primary Packaging Glass Division since January 01, 2018.



