

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Image and video equipment manufacturer Nikon Corp. (NINOF.PK, NINOY.PK) Thursday reported that its nine-month profit attributable to owners of the parent rose 56.7 percent to 22.31 billion Japanese yen from 14.24 billion yen last year. Earnings per share were 56.13 yen, up from 35.84 yen a year ago.



Operating profit for the period surged more than 100 percent to 41.5 billion yen from last year's 18.6 billion yen.



Revenue for the nine months, however, slid by 7.2 percent to 525.26 billion yen from prior year's 566.12 billion yen.



For the fiscal year 2018, the Group now expects net sales of 720 billion yen and operating profit of 53 billion yen, while it continues to expect attributable profit of 30 billion yen. Earlier, the group had forecast net sales of 710 billion yen and operating profit of 45 billion yen for the fiscal year.



