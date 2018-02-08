

HAMBURG (dpa-AFX) - Hamburger Hafen Und Logistik Ag (HHULF.PK, HHULY.PK) reported 2017 operating result (EBIT) of 173 million euros, up more than 5 percent from 164 million euros, prior year. Fiscal 2017 Group revenue increased by more than 6 percent to 1.25 billion euros from 1.18 billion euros, according to preliminary unaudited figures. In total, 7.2 million standard containers were handled at the company's container terminals in the 2017 financial year, an increase of 8.1 percent.



The listed Port Logistics subgroup generated revenue of 1.22 billion euros compared to 1.15 billion euros, prior year, and an operating result (EBIT) in the amount of 156 million euros compared to 148 million euros.



HHLA will publish the 2017 Annual Report and a business forecast for the 2018 financial year on 28 March 2018.



