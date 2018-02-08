

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Tate & Lyle Plc. (TATE.L, TATYY.PK), a provider of ingredients and solutions to the food and beverages industries, said that it remains on track to deliver progress in adjusted profit before tax in constant currency for the year ending 31 March 2018, in line with guidance.



In its trading statement for the three months ended 31 December 2017, Tate & Lyle said that the Group saw volume momentum in its Speciality Food Ingredients and Bulk Ingredients divisions.



In Bulk Ingredients, sweetener volume in North America grew and profit growth is currently expected to be robust for the financial year ending 31 March 2018. The 2018 calendar year bulk sweetener pricing round is now substantially complete with margins broadly in line with the previous year.



