

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) released a profit for its fourth quarter that rose from last year.



The company said its bottom line advanced to $607 million, or $5.23 per share. This was up from $353 million, or $3.04 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $4.53 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 28.5% to $1.58 billion. This was up from $1.23 billion last year.



Regeneron Pharmaceuticals earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $607 Mln. vs. $353 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 72.0% -EPS (Q4): $5.23 vs. $3.04 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 72.0% -Analysts Estimate: $4.53 -Revenue (Q4): $1.58 Bln vs. $1.23 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 28.5%



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX