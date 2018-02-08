

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Snap-On Inc. (SNA) released earnings for its fourth quarter that increased compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line advanced to $155.6 million, or $2.69 per share. This was up from $146.3 million, or $2.47 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.66 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 9.5% to $974.6 million. This was up from $889.8 million last year.



Snap-On Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $155.6 Mln. vs. $146.3 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 6.4% -EPS (Q4): $2.69 vs. $2.47 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 8.9% -Analysts Estimate: $2.66 -Revenue (Q4): $974.6 Mln vs. $889.8 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 9.5%



