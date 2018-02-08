

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Teradata Corp. (TDC) released a profit for fourth quarter that fell from last year.



The company said its profit fell to $72 million, or $0.58 per share. This was down from $92 million, or $0.70 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Revenue held steady at $626 million



Teradata Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $72 Mln. vs. $92 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -21.7% -EPS (Q4): $0.58 vs. $0.70 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -17.1% -Revenue (Q4): $626 Mln vs. $626 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 0%



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.13 - $0.16 Full year EPS guidance: $1.50 - $1.60 Full year revenue guidance: $2.15 - $2.20 Bln



