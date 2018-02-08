

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Sealed Air Corp. (SEE) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that climbed compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line advanced to $103.1 million, or $0.58 per share. This was up from $98.0 million, or $0.50 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 11.8% to $1.23 billion. This was up from $1.10 billion last year.



Sealed Air Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $103.1 Mln. vs. $98.0 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 5.2% -EPS (Q4): $0.58 vs. $0.50 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 16.0% -Revenue (Q4): $1.23 Bln vs. $1.10 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 11.8%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.35 to $2.45 Full year revenue guidance: $4.75 to $4.80 Bln



