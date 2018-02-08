

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - L Brands Inc. (LB) Thursday reported January net sales of $1.040 billion for the five-week period ended Feb. 3, up from sales of $805.2 million for the four-week period ended Jan. 28 last year. The fifth week in January represented approximately $150 million in sales and $0.07 in earnings per share.



Comparable sales for the five-week period increased seven percent to comparable period last year.



For the fourth quarter, L Brand's net sales were $4.823 billion, slightly up from $4.489 billion for the last year. Comparable sales for the fourth quarter increased 2 percent from the previous year period. Wall Street expected $4.72 billion.



Further, the company said it expects quarter earnings per share of about $2.05, before the effect of any significant items and considering reduced Earlier the company was looking for earnings of about $2.00.



