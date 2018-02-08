

BATTLE CREEK (dpa-AFX) - Kellogg Co. (K) said it expects that on a currency-neutral basis, adjusted earnings per share growth of 9%-11%, flat net sales on a currency-neutral basis, and operating profit growth of 4%-6% for 2018.



'We enter 2018 on sound financial footing, with many of our businesses starting to gain traction. net sales guidance for 2018 reflects roughly two quarters of negative DSD-transition impacts and the prudent assumption that it will take some time for our investments to take hold. Our commercial ideas are stronger, and we are putting increased investment where the growth is. We have strong enough cost-savings that we can boost investment in growth, while still delivering margin expansion and solid growth in profit and earnings.' said Steve Cahillane, Kellogg Company's Chief Executive Officer.



