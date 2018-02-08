

BENTONVILLE (dpa-AFX) - Walmart Inc. (WMT) said Thursday that its board of directors has appointed Sarah Friar, chief financial officer of Square, Inc., as a new independent director to the company's board, effective immediately.



Friar becomes the twelfth member of the board and will also serve as a member of the company's Audit Committee and Strategic Planning and Finance Committee.



Since July 2012, Friar, aged 45, has served as CFO of Square, Inc., a provider of commerce tools that help businesses start, run, and grow from payments to point-of-sale to financing.



Prior to that, Friar served as the Senior Vice President of Finance & Strategy at Salesforce. From July 2000 to April 2011, she served in various positions at investment banking company Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., including Managing Director in the Equity Research Division.



