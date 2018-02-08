

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - A Starbucks employee has been accused of serving drinks that has been mixed with his blood.



According to a news report on the Orange County Register, a family from Redlands has filed a lawsuit claiming that a Starbucks worker tainted their drinks with blood and left them in fear that they might contract a blood-borne disease. The lawsuit has been filed in San Bernardino County Superior Court.



Although blood tests for communicable diseases, including HIV, came negative, the family claims that they experienced 'extreme distress' for months due to the incident.



According to the report, Starbucks media relations said, 'We are aware of this claim, that allegedly took place in 2016, and are prepared to present our case in court.'



According to the lawsuit, Amanda and Louis Vice, his mother, Rhonda Agles, and the Vices' 2-year-old daughter, Payton Vice, ordered drinks at the Starbucks in downtown San Bernardino on February 6, 2016. The family then noticed blood stains on the outside and inside of couple of cups and knew it was blood.



After reporting the incident at the Starbucks location they family received confirmation that there was an employee who was bleeding but had since been removed from the sales floor.



The lawsuit seeks damages for failure to warn, negligence, breach of express warranty, breach of implied warranty, fraud, intentional infliction of emotional distress, battery, assault, negligent hiring and negligent training and supervision. The dollar amount of damages is not specified.



