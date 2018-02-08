

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Nuance Communications, Inc. (NUAN) announced a profit for its first quarter that climbed from last year.



The company said its bottom line rose to $80.67 million, or $0.27 per share. This was up from $76.89 million, or $0.26 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.26 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 2.9% to $501.65 million. This was up from $487.66 million last year.



Nuance Communications, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $80.67 Mln. vs. $76.89 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 4.9% -EPS (Q1): $0.27 vs. $0.26 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 3.8% -Analysts Estimate: $0.26 -Revenue (Q1): $501.65 Mln vs. $487.66 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 2.9%



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX