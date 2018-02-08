

BEDFORD (dpa-AFX) - Hologic Inc (HOLX) released a profit for its first quarter that increased compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line rose to $153.4 million, or $0.55 per share. This was up from $148.1 million, or $0.52 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.50 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 7.7% to $791.1 million. This was up from $734.4 million last year.



Hologic Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $153.4 Mln. vs. $148.1 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 3.6% -EPS (Q1): $0.55 vs. $0.52 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 5.8% -Analysts Estimate: $0.50 -Revenue (Q1): $791.1 Mln vs. $734.4 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 7.7%



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.53 - $0.54 Full year EPS guidance: $2.22 - $2.27 Full year revenue guidance: $3.20 - $3.28 Bln



