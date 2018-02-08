

MOUNTAIN VIEW (dpa-AFX) - Verisign Inc. (VRSN) released a profit for its fourth quarter that advanced compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line climbed to $119.07 million, or $0.96 per share. This was up from $115.25 million, or $0.92 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.97 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 3.2% to $295.50 million. This was up from $286.27 million last year.



Verisign Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $119.07 Mln. vs. $115.25 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 3.3% -EPS (Q4): $0.96 vs. $0.92 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 4.3% -Analysts Estimate: $0.97 -Revenue (Q4): $295.50 Mln vs. $286.27 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 3.2%



