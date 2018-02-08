

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Republic Services (RSG) released a profit for its fourth quarter that advanced compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line climbed to $203.8 million, or $0.61 per share. This was up from $193.8 million, or $0.57 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.57 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 7.6% to $2.56 billion. This was up from $2.38 billion last year.



Republic Services earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $203.8 Mln. vs. $193.8 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 5.2% -EPS (Q4): $0.61 vs. $0.57 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 7.0% -Analysts Estimate: $0.57 -Revenue (Q4): $2.56 Bln vs. $2.38 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 7.6%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.05 to $3.10



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX