

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Assurant Inc (AIZ) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that gained ground compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line came in at $312.9 million, or $5.76 per share. This was higher than $31.3 million, or $0.54 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter fell 4.3% to $1.676 billion. This was down from $1.752 billion last year.



Assurant Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $312.9 Mln. vs. $31.3 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 899.7% -EPS (Q4): $5.76 vs. $0.54 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 966.7% -Revenue (Q4): $1.676 Bln vs. $1.752 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -4.3%



