

BEDFORD (dpa-AFX) - Hologic, Inc. (HOLX) announced, for 2018, the company now expects non-GAAP earnings per share of $2.22 to $2.27, revised from prior guidance range of $2.10 to $2.15. Non-GAAP revenue is projected in the range of $3.20 to $3.28 billion, unchanged from prior outlook.



'We are reiterating our full-year revenue guidance and increasing our EPS forecast based mainly on our solid first-quarter results and the beneficial effects of U.S. tax reform,' said Bob McMahon, the company's CFO.



For the second quarter of fiscal 2018, the company projects non-GAAP EPS in the range of $0.53 to $0.54, and non-GAAP revenue in the range of $770 to $785 million.



First-quarter non-GAAP EPS was $0.55 increased 5.8% compared to the prior year period. Revenue of $791.1 million increased 7.7%, or 6.7% in constant currency, compared to the prior year period. Excluding the acquired medical aesthetics and divested blood screening businesses, revenue increased 2.7%, or 1.5% in constant currency.



