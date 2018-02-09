

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - BGC Partners Inc. (BGCP) released a profit for its fourth quarter that advanced from last year.



The company said its bottom line came in at $162.20 million, or $0.36 per share. This was higher than $128.04 million, or $0.34 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 18.3% to $894.23 million. This was up from $755.76 million last year.



BGC Partners Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $162.20 Mln. vs. $128.04 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 26.7% -EPS (Q4): $0.36 vs. $0.34 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 5.9% -Revenue (Q4): $894.23 Mln vs. $755.76 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 18.3%



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $870 - $920 Mln



