

9(th) February 2018



Admiral Group plc ('the Company')



Circular re electronic communications with shareholders



The Company has today posted a letter concerning electronic communications to its shareholders that currently receive hard copy shareholder information. A copy has also been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM. A copy of the letter can also be viewed on the Investor Relations/Shareholder Services section of the Company's website at www.admiralgroup.co.uk.



Mark Waters Company Secretary Admiral Group plc LEI: 213800FGVM7Z9EJB2685



