

Hazel Renewable Energy VCT1 plc LEI: 213800IVQHJXUQBAAC06 Transaction in own shares 9 February 2018



Hazel Renewable Energy VCT1 plc announces that, on 9 February 2018, the Company purchased the following shares to be held treasury:



No. Price paid % of class purchased per share in issue



Ordinary shares of 0.1p each 1,861,825 113.6p 7.9%



A shares of 0.1p each 1,861,631 0.1p 5.2%



Following this transaction, the issued share capital and total voting rights of the Company is as follows:



Voting rights Shares in issue (excluding per share Voting rights treasury)



Ordinary Shares of 0.1 21,776,233 1,000 21,776,233,000 pence each



A shares of 0.1 pence 34,116,143 1 34,116,143 each



Total voting rights 21,810,349,143



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: Hazel Renewable Energy VCT 1 plc via GlobeNewswire



B4M2G81R43



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX