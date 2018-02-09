

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Investors showed their anger and frustration on social media after Royal Bank Of Canada's online brokerage platform RBC Direct Investing experienced outages preventing clients from making trades.



'We are working to resolve an issue with online orders,' RBC spokesperson Jill Anzarut said in an email, BNN reported. 'We regret any inconvenience this has caused our clients and appreciate their patience as we work to address this issue.'



'Our initial investigation indicates that this is related to a fibre-optic cable, not to volumes. We have implemented a temporary solution and clients can now place orders online,' an RBC spokesperson said in an e-mail to The Globe and Mail.



The technical problem happened just as markets were plummeting and the Dow index headed toward a loss of more than 1,000 points.



Meanwhile, RBC said its customers can place orders through RBC's mobile app or by phoning the bank's customer service line until the problem is fixed.



Dow Jones Industrial Average plunged over 1,000 points on Thursday.



Several investors who tried to call the bank's call center to makes trades had to wait between 30 minutes to more than an hour, according to several clients on social media.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX