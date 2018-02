WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Detroit now says it won't enforce a new Airbnb ban in certain homes pending legal review.



'We applaud the city for doing the right thing and protecting every day people who are sharing their homes to pay the bills,' according to a statement from Airbnb. 'Airbnb has partnered with hundreds of cities to develop commonsense home sharing regulations, and we look forward to collaborating with Detroit leaders moving forward.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX