

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - L.L. Bean, a company that specializes in outdoor recreation equipment and clothes, has scrapped its famous lifelong return policy, due to too many fraudulent returns.



In a letter sent to customers and posted to the brand's Facebook page, L.L.Bean claims that customers were abusing its popular policy of life time return gurantee.



'Since 1912, our mission has been to sell high-quality products that inspire and enable people to enjoy the outdoors. Our commitment to customer service has earned us your trust and respect, as has our guarantee, which ensures that we stand behind everything we sell,' the letter says.



'Increasingly, a small, but growing number of customers has been interpreting our guarantee well beyond its original intent. Some view it as a lifetime product replacement program, expecting refunds for heavily worn products used over many years. Others seek refunds for products that have been purchased through third parties, such as at yard sales.'



According to the company's new updated policy, customers will have one year after purchasing an item to return it. 'After one year, we will work with our customers to reach a fair solution if a product is defective in any way,' the company said.



