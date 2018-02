WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil futures inched higher Monday, but were unable to hold $60 a barrel despite a rebound for U.S. stocks.



March WTI oil settled at $59.29/bbl, up 9 cents, or nearly 0.2%.



Oil prices dropped 10% last week, as the EIA lifted its forecasts for 2018 and 2019 U.S. crude-oil production.



